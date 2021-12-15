Ganni

Recycled Wool Beret

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

Classic knit beret hat in recycled wool blend, finished with an exposed GANNI logo tag. Style with a cardigan and jeans for an effortless look. 60% RECYCLED WOOL This piece is made of 60% certified recycled wool. Recycled wool reduces waste, air and soil pollution and generates over 50% lower CO2 emissions compared to virgin wool. Beret silhouette with flat top Heavyweight, chunky wool-blend knit, ribbed with slight stretch Unlined One size fits most