Italic

Recycled Terry Shorts

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Italic

The warm-weather answer to your best-loved joggers. While you’ll love them for the vintage-looking wash and raw hem, you’ll live in them for their cool, eco-conscious edge. Not only are they made responsibly in LA, but they’re crafted completely from reclaimed materials—15 recycled plastic water bottles and post-industrial cotton, combined using a proprietary process into a 100% recycled fabric. So you can truly relax and feel socially responsible all at the same time.