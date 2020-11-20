Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Ganni
Recycled Tech Fabric Bags
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Coach
Shay Crossbody
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Bueno of California
String Crossbody Bag
$29.99
$20.99
from
Target
BUY
Kate Spade
Triple Gusset Crossbody
$113.00
$92.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Zelda Feather Baguette Crossbody
£187.00
£197.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Organza Midi Dress
$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Ruffle Trimmed Cotton Poplin Blouse
$160.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Recycled Tech Fabric Bags
$165.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Printed Cotton Poplin Blouse
$165.00
$115.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Cross-Body
promoted
Coach
Shay Crossbody
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Bueno of California
String Crossbody Bag
$29.99
$20.99
from
Target
BUY
Kate Spade
Triple Gusset Crossbody
$113.00
$92.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Zelda Feather Baguette Crossbody
£187.00
£197.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted