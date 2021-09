Entireworld

Recycled Tank Dress

$58.00 $29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Entireworld

Life’s a beach but this puppy is a catch. Fit: Imagine your go-to summer T, minus the sleeves and plus extra length. A tank dress that’s strappy and slinky without clinging to your sweat riddled bod. With a clean scoop neck and the ideal amount of side boob, it’s free flowing and easy as a summer morning. Fabric: Super soft, lightweight recycled cotton jersey.