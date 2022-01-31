Vent For Change

Recycled Sucseed A5 Notebook – Kiwi

£11.00

At Frankly

VENT for Change support children's education charities worldwide. Money from every piece of stationery sold goes to support 'Share a Pencil Day' a global education awareness day for UK school children & the 'Ambassador for Change' program providing free pencils to those who need them most. VENT for Change's Bright Futures Project helps to fund Plan International UK's worldwide education projects. Stunning and stylish A5 notebook. Covers made using reclaimed kiwi fruit mixed with recycled paper. Foil embossed to front cover in silver with SUCSEED design. Back cover kiwi fruit design in silver. Each book comes with lined, plain and numbered notes throughout. Page marker supplied as standard. A beautiful gift or treat for yourself. A5 (150 x 210mm) 100% recycled covers 50 sheets, 100 pages 80gsm recycled paper (removeable). Lined, plain and numbered notes pages throughout. Other options available in coffee bean, cherry and lavender Every VENT notebook sold helps support children’s education projects worldwide.