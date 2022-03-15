Modibodi

Recycled Seamfree Full Brief

Moderate-Heavy Flow: 15ml = 2-3 tampons or 3 teaspoons For: Using alone on heavy periods, light bladder leaks or heavy discharge Feels: Smooth, light, comfy - and won’t dig in! Your Impact: Fewer disposable pads, liners & tampons = positive change for every bodi Feel fresh, protected and seriously comfy in our sustainable Seamfree period and pee-proof underwear. Crafted from smooth recycled fabric with a flattering high-waisted fit and no VPL – Visible Panty Line – you'll feel confident, dry and ready to live (and love) the leak-free life. The Seamfree range will feel snug when you first try it on as it's designed to contour to your body. We recommend washing and wearing at least twice to experience the true fit.