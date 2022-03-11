Modibodi

Moderate-Heavy Flow: 15ml = 2-3 tampons or 3 teaspoons For: Using alone on heavy periods, light bladder leaks or heavy discharge Feels: Light, luxe & comfy with stellar leak protection Your Impact: Fewer disposable pads, liners & tampons = positive change for every bodi Feel confident, comfy and fresh in our ultra-soft Seamfree Bikini. Crafted from smooth recycled fabric (the planet thanks you) with built-in protection from periods and pee, this invisible underwear combines leak-proof tech with a light feel that’s like...wearing nothing at all. The Seamfree range will feel snug when you first try it on as it's designed to contour to your body. We recommend washing and wearing at least twice to experience the true fit.