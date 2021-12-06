Ganni

Recycled Rubber Sandals

$287.82

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes GANNI's sporty sandals are perfect for grounding feminine dresses and skirts. They're made from sky-blue recycled rubber and have Velcro® straps and gripped platform soles. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Only available in full sizes, go down to the nearest whole size if you take a half size Italian sizing View size guide Details & Care Sole measures approximately 40mm/ 1.5 inches Sky-blue recycled rubber Velcro®-fastening straps