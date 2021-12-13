Ganni

Recycled Ripstop Quilt Coat

Double-breasted jacket in recycled quilted tech fabric, featuring duffel tortoiseshell acetate toggles with GANNI lettering, and a signature GANNI peter-pan collar. Use as an everyday coat in winter with your favourite GANNI jumpers and jeans. 100% RECYCLED POLYESTER This piece is made of 100% certified recycled polyester, which reduces dependence on petroleum as a raw material and can divert plastic from ending in landfills. Relaxed, boxy silhouette Hip length Oversized, ruffled peter-pan bib collar with slight point Cocoon-style raglan sleeves Center back pleat, untoggle in back for slightly more relaxed silhouette Elasticated wrists for warmth and bubble balloon-look Wear sleeves long or roll up to elbow length Snap and toggle closure Slip pockets on sides Curved side slits Lined for comfort The model is 175 cm/ 5'7" and wears a size EU 36