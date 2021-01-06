Ganni

Recycled Ripstop Quilt Coat

$425.00

Long double-breasted coat in lightweight quilted tech fabric, featuring duffel-inspired tortoiseshell acetate toggles and an exaggerated godet-style back pleat. Use as an everyday coat in winter with your favourite GANNI jumpers and jeans. 100% RECYCLED POLYESTER This piece is made of 100% certified recycled polyester, which reduces dependence on petroleum as a raw material and can divert plastic from ending in landfills. Relaxed, straight silhouette Ankle length Wool-like fabric panel in front and center back pleat Untoggle in back to open back pleat even more Cocoon-style raglan sleeves Elasticated wrists for warmth and balloon-look Wear sleeves long or roll up to elbow length Snap and toggle closure Slip pockets on sides Simple round neck, add the matching detached collar for a second look Curved side slits Practical and lightweight quilted ripstop tech fabric with subtle padding