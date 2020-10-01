Ganni

Recycled Ribstop Quilt Collar

$85.00

Oversized detached collar in quilted tech fabric, featuring a dainty front tie and ruffled hems. Layer over a simple jumper to instantly elevate a look, or pair with the matching coat. 100% RECYCLED POLYESTER This piece is made of 100% certified recycled polyester, which reduces dependence on petroleum as a raw material and can divert plastic from ending in landfills. Signature GANNI style collar Tie closure Practical and lightweight quilted ripstop tech fabric with subtle padding One size fits all