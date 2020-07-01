United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ganni
Recycled Polyester Strap Dress
$345.00
Smock midi dress in recycled polyester tech fabric with spaghetti straps. Wear with sandals in the summer or layer over a knit and chunky boots in colder weather. Relaxed tent silhouette— try a size down for a closer fit Baby-doll look Slip side pockets Adjustable straps Slip on, no closure Water-resistent, stiff tech fabric with vinyl feel, speckled with GANNI logo writing Unlined and sheer The model is 179 cm/ 5'10" and wears a size 36 100% RECYCLED POLYESTER This piece is made of 100% certified recycled polyester. Using recycled polyester reduces dependence on petroleum as a raw material and can divert plastic from ending in landfills.