Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Gym Bag
COS
Recycled Polyester Quilted Oversized Shoulder Bag
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
Adidas
Unisex Santiago Duffel Bag
$38.10
$32.30
from
Amazon
BUY
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Duffel
$29.94
from
Zappos
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$130.80
$98.10
from
Amazon
BUY
More from COS
COS
Wool Tights
$22.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Recycled Polyester Quilted Oversized Shoulder Bag
$99.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Long Wool Knitted Dress
$125.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Socks
$39.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Gym Bag
Adidas
Unisex Santiago Duffel Bag
$38.10
$32.30
from
Amazon
BUY
WANDF
Foldable Nylon Gym Bag
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Packable Duffel
$29.94
from
Zappos
BUY
Think Royln
Wingman Bag
$130.80
$98.10
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted