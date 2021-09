Missguided

Recycled Plus Size White Co Ord Seam Front Knit Skirt

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Missguided

soft knit midi skirt with an elasticated waistband and seam front detail. Made from pre or post-consumer polyester waste which can include plastic bottles and textile waste, the production of this fibre uses less energy and water and produces less waste. Check out the matching co-ord, search style code - VX1788510