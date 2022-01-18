GOT BAG

Recycled Ocean Plastic Rolltop Backpack

$149.00

Product Sku: 64670938; Color Code: 031 For each ROLLTOP, we recover 7.7 lb of plastic with our own clean-up program in Indonesia. The all-arounder for adventure seekers & freedom lovers. Individually adjustable, the ideal travel buddy for every trip! Content + Care - Made from ocean plastic (100%), Recycled PET for the straps & UTX clips,BIO-PU coating - 100% water-resistant material - Imported Size + Fit - 23 - 30 l adjustable volume, 14" x 17" (expandable to 26") This description was written by the seller.