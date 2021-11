Rose & Grey

Recycled Cotton Paper Jewel Ornament – Camel

£5.95 £4.17

Buy Now Review It

At Rose & Grey

Searching for sustainable Christmas decorations? We love these simple recycled cotton paper ornaments - perfect for hanging on your tree, dressing your table or creating your own garland. The paper baubles are crafted from Katran, a 100% biodegradable material that is handmade by upcycling cotton fabric waste. Black, grey and caramel jewel-shaped decorations are also available.