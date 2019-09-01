Gucci

Rectangular Sunglasses With Crystals

Reminiscent of the coveted nineties' shape, these rectangular sunglasses play with contrasting layers, the black acetate frame and temples being backed by white acetate with a mother of pearl effect. The frames are further enriched with sparkling white crystals alternated with micro gold-toned studs. Swarovski crystal and studded double layered acetate frame: black at the exterior and white with mother of pearl effect at the interior Double layered acetate temples: black at the exterior and white with mother of pearl effect at the interior Interlocking G detail on the temples and slit at the tips Grey lens 100% UVA/UVB protection GG0516S Frame height: 1.4" Frame width: 5.3" Made in Italy Glasses arrive in a velvet hard case, available in a range of six jewel-toned colors and paired with a coordinating satin lining. The case color selection will be individually selected for each pair of glasses and comes with a matching satin flannel pouch and ivory microfiber cloth.