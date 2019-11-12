Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Soko
Rectangle Medallion Necklace
$88.00
$62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
A golden rectangular medallion dangles from a simple chain for artistic elegance that’s wearable any time. Handcrafted in recycled brass by artisans in Kenya using traditional techniques.
Need a few alternatives?
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
Lucy Williams x Missoma
Lucy Williams Caesar Coin Necklace
$162.00
from
Missoma
BUY
Bayam Jewelry
10k Yellow Gold Ball Pendant
$119.36
$59.68
from
eBay
BUY
BaubleBar
Coco Pendant Necklace
$42.00
$31.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Soko
Soko
Rectangle Medallion Necklace
$88.00
$62.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Soko
Mari Curved Dangle Earrings
$68.00
$44.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Soko
Capsule Collar Necklace
$88.00
from
Soko
BUY
Soko
Horn Pia Threader Earrings
$64.00
from
Soko
BUY
More from Necklaces
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multicolor Crystal Velvet-woven Statement Nec
$49.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Éliou
Pearl And Shell Necklace
$128.00
$96.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted