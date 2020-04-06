Suitical

Recovery Suit For Cats

$34.00

The Recovery Suit protects wounds, bandages, hot spots, skin conditions and incontinence in cats The patented alternative to the protective collar and cone offers your pet comfort after surgery Lightweight and breathable four-way stretch fabric, acts like a second skin for maximum protection For the majority of cats, the suits can remain fastened when the cat is using the litter tray Small cats measure the distance from collar to tail: 43 - 51 cm / 16.9 - 20.1"