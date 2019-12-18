Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
ReCollect
Recollect La Vie Faux Fur Jacket
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rebecca Taylor
This like-new jacket is made in lush faux fur with an incredibly soft hand feel, while the cozy, slightly oversized shape layers beautifully over the most voluminous pieces.
Need a few alternatives?
Theory
Double-faced Overlay Coat
$695.00
$417.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Mackage
Black Down Jada Coat
$1050.00
$651.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Help Refugees
Child's Coat
$13.99
from
Choose Love
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Silk Crepe Back Satin Long Jacket
$498.00
from
Eileen Fisher
BUY
More from ReCollect
ReCollect
Recollect La Vie Faux Fur Jacket
$150.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
ReCollect
Recollect La Vie Mixed Faux Fur Coat
$150.00
from
Rebecca Taylor
BUY
More from Outerwear
Theory
Double-faced Overlay Coat
$695.00
$417.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Mackage
Black Down Jada Coat
$1050.00
$651.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Help Refugees
Child's Coat
$13.99
from
Choose Love
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Silk Crepe Back Satin Long Jacket
$498.00
from
Eileen Fisher
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted