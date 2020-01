Terrain

Reclaimed Pine Leaning Shelf

$499.95 $317.97

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

A versatile piece for your greenhouse or living room, this leaning shelf is perfect for plants, books, serving pieces, and ceramics. - Reclaimed pine - Clean with dry, soft cloth - Indoor use only - Imported 33.5”W, 78.75”H, 17.75”D