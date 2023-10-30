Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Sandy Liang
Recital Bows
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sandy Liang
Need a few alternatives?
BellaBeanBows
Pink Gingham Fable Bows
BUY
£13.99
Etsy
Kitsch
Neutral Assorted Claw Clip 3pc
BUY
$12.00
Kitsch
DEEKA
16 Pcs 4" Hair Bow Clips
BUY
$12.99
Amazon
Wednesday x Kitsch
Wednesday X Kitsch Checkered Claw Clips 2pc Set
BUY
$11.98
Kitsch
More from Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Flora Skirt In Ash Grey
BUY
$565.00
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Mary Jane Pointe In Red Satin
BUY
$495.00
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Mj Mesh In Black
BUY
$425.00
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang
Mary Jane Pointe In Ballet Napa
BUY
$495.00
Sandy Liang
More from Hair Accessories
Sandy Liang
Recital Bows
BUY
$98.00
Sandy Liang
Free People
Sixties Mod Barrette Set Of 2
BUY
$16.00
Free People
Medusa's Heirlooms
Mini Fine Hair Claw
BUY
$18.00
Free People
Free People
That Simple Velvet Hard Headband
BUY
$24.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted