Screaming O

Rechargeable Vibrating Panties With Remote Control Ring

$38.99

Buy Now Review It

At Groupon

Product Details COVID-19 guidelines may delay shipping. Thank you for your patience. Delivered in discreet packaging. Screaming O Rechargeable Vibrating Panties with Remote Control Ring Vibrating Underwear Lace panties with stretchy side ties fit up to 60” Pocket for removable bullet vibrator USB Rechargeable Vooom Bullet Features 10 functions of vibration Works with or without the ring Body-safe ABS with PU Coating Latex-free and phthalate-free Remote-Control Ring for Bullet Push-button operation controls the vibrator Stretchy silicone fits most fingers The Groupon Guide to Women's Vibrators Women's vibrators come in all shapes and sizes, so it can be hard to figure out what you like. We cut through the buzz to help you find your ideal toy. Find the Best Lube for You The right lubrication can make vibrators even more enjoyable, but how do you choose one? Find the best lube for you—and learn a few tricks to using it well. For post-purchase inquiries, please contact customer support. View the Goods FAQ to learn more.