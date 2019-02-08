Le Wand

Rechargeable Massager

£125.00 £105.43

Buy Now Review It

Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager delivers intense and sensual pleasure. This luxurious wand has 10 distinctive, rumbly vibration speeds and 20 vibration patterns. The sleek design provides focused vibration in the head of the wand. Powerful, penetrating pleasure is granted in the convenience and versatility of a rechargeable wand. Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager is a complete set that features a body-safe silicone head, flexible neck, multiuse disposable texture cover, convenient travel case, and luxurious gift able packaging.IngredientsNoSee all