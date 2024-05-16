Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
$299.00
$209.30
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
LELO
Dot
BUY
$174.30
$249.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
BUY
$209.30
$299.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
Smile Makers
The Firefighter
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
The Iconic
More from Le Wand
Le Wand
Chrome Double Vibe
BUY
$229.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Cyrstal Slim Wand
BUY
$70.00
$140.00
Le Wand
Le Wand
Arch Double-ended Steel Dildo
BUY
$84.00
$140.00
Le Wand
Le Wand
Le Wand Deux
BUY
$189.99
$229.99
Le Wand
More from Sexual Wellness
LELO
Dot
BUY
$174.30
$249.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Rechargeable Massager
BUY
$209.30
$299.00
The Iconic
LELO
Soraya Wave
BUY
$251.30
$359.00
The Iconic
Smile Makers
The Firefighter
BUY
$52.47
$74.95
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted