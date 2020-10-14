AOMAIS

Rechargeable Hand Warmer

【MATTE SURFACE SKIN-FRIENDLY TOUCH】: Hand warms' perfect curve for an ergonomic design fits the adult's palm. Made of aluminum alloy and ABS material experienced tens of thousands of polishing.Keychain Portable Hole. Take it anywhere you go. 【DOUBLE-SIDED QUICK HEATING & 3 LEVELS TEMPERATURE】: Long press for 3 seconds into the Hand Warmer heating function. Fast heat in seconds and Blue light low temperature about 113℉, green light-medium temperature about 121℉ and red light high temperature about 133℉. A long press of the power button will turn it on or off. Short Press to switch. 【5200MAH LARGER CAPACITY】: 2019 Upgrade rechargeable hand warmer carry 2*18652 lithium-ion batteries to give a full charge to Various types of Mobile phones such as iPhone, galaxy Samsung, and other Android phones. Four light indicators to remind you of the remaining charge. Used as a power bank. 【PORTABLE POCKET REUSABLE HAND WARMER】: Handy carrying everywhere with any bag or pocket when watching football game outside and wait for bus etc. Say goodbye to your feeze hand at office work. Keep your child sleeping well and warm your hand while watching TV.smooth and warm, portable and comfortable. 【BEST GIFT IN COLD DAYS】: Helps for Soothe The Pain and Uncomfortable of Arthritis Sufferers.Double-Sided Quick Heating in cold outdoor and home activities. Enjoy it.