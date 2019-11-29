RENPHO

Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager

$39.99 $26.98

RENPHO Deep Tissue Massager Relieves Pains for Full Body: The percussion technology can help relax and relieve pains on feet, calf, shoulders, neck, back, muscle, arms, and legs. Best for your healthy life. Powerful Motor and Safety Design: Great motor with extremely powerful up to 3600 pulses per minute, could relieve pains effectively. After using 20 minutes, it will automatically stopped to prevent the massager from over heating. Portable and Flexibility: Hand held and Cordless design, you can bring it to home, office and anywhere. 5 interchangeable head-attachments, depending on your preference. Cordless & Rechargeable: The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for approximately a TOTAL of 140 minutes on a full charge! For safety, it can't use While charging. FDA Registered & FCC Certified. Great ideal gift for men, women, parents and friends.