Bevel

Rechargeable Hair And Beard Trimmer

$199.95

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Level up your morning routine with this Walker & Company Rechargeable Electric Trimmer from BEVEL. Powered by a rechargeable battery, this trimmer performs consistently for hours on one charge. Great for a full shave or just cleaning up a hair or jaw line, this trimmer is the perfect tool or the perfect gift.