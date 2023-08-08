United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Adam and Eve
Rechargeable Finger Vibe
$19.49$16.49
At Adam and Eve
Turn Your Finger Into A 10-Function Vibrating Wonder! Put the power to summon toe-curling pleasure right at your fingertip! This mini vibe slips on your finger like a ring to deliver powerful vibrations with every touch. The curved, nub-covered tip doubles as a G-Spot and clit stimulator. It can be used for prostate play too. Try 10 vibration modes, including multiple speeds and patterns. Bullet is removable for stand-alone fun or use with other sex toys. Fully waterproof for wet and wild thrills. Measures 3.39 inches long by 0.95 inches wide. The sleeve is body-safe silicone. The bullet vibe itself is ABS plastic. Rechargeable.