Adam and Eve

Rechargeable Finger Vibe

$19.49 $16.49

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Turn Your Finger Into A 10-Function Vibrating Wonder! Put the power to summon toe-curling pleasure right at your fingertip! This mini vibe slips on your finger like a ring to deliver powerful vibrations with every touch. The curved, nub-covered tip doubles as a G-Spot and clit stimulator. It can be used for prostate play too. Try 10 vibration modes, including multiple speeds and patterns. Bullet is removable for stand-alone fun or use with other sex toys. Fully waterproof for wet and wild thrills. Measures 3.39 inches long by 0.95 inches wide. The sleeve is body-safe silicone. The bullet vibe itself is ABS plastic. Rechargeable.