Phanxy

Rechargeable Clitoral And G-spot Vibrator

$33.99 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

Wireless Remote Control- Easy to use and sharing the pleasure with your partner Dual Stimulation – Intensify shared pleasure during sex and stimulate your g-spot and clitoris. Fully Waterproof & USB Magnetic Rechargeable – Always ready for travel or use in the bath or shower! Powerful But Super Quiet & Discreet – So you can enjoy with peace of mind! Discreet Packing & Fast Shipping – Your privacy is safe and sound!