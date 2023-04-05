VeDO

Rechargeable Bullet Vibe

POWERFUL MOTOR – BAM has extremely powerful motor with 10 vibrating modes and easy one touch control button VELVETY SMOOTH SILICONE – BAM is made with a medical-grade 100% silicone which is smooth to touch and feel TRAVEL SIZE – BAM is compact enough to carry in your purse but oh my it is so powerful. 3.81 inches in length and 0.94 inches in diameter. Indulge the senses. Let your body vibe WATERPROOF – BAM is completely submersible and waterproof which means this bullet can be used in your bath, shower, or hot tub RECHARGEABLE – BAM is rechargeable bullet (USB cable included), Compatible with VeDO USB Charging Cable Group A [ASIN: B07TN7YL6T] . Running time 1 hour.