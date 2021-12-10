Paleblue

Rechargeable Aaa Batteries With Usb Charger

$29.99

DITCH DISPOSABLES: Don't throw away cash with disposable batteries. A single Pale Blue rechargeable will replace 1000+ alkaline disposables! Every battery you buy needs to be produced, shipped, stored, sold and disposed of. We believe this is a huge waste of the world's resources and creates unnecessary waste and carbon footprint. By using one Pale Blue, you can displace the need for 1000 batteries. This will save a lot of resources, and will also save you a lot of money over time. A DIFFERENT KIND OF RECHARGEABLE BATTERY: With our advanced lithium rechargable technology, Pale Blue batteries charge 5x faster than conventional Ni-MH rechargeables. Most rechargeables historically were NiMh chemistry and recharge very slow and have a hard time keeping up with any high use applications. NiMh batteries will also discharge when not in use. Pale Blue's chemistry and smart circuitry resolves these issues. EASY CHARGING FOR ALL OF YOUR DEVICES: Power up quickly when you are on the go, at work, home or traveling. Charging times are surprisingly fast. That way you're always charged to power the devices and toys you love. Our on-board micro-USB charging port (4 end charging cable provided so you can charge 4 batteries at once), or just plug any micro USB cable to charge four batteries at once. BUILT-IN LED CHARGING INDICATOR: Pale Blue Batteries let you know when they are fully charged. Thanks to the advanced Lithium Ion technology, your batteries will last over one thousand charges. They charge fast and easy, so if you need to put them to work and suspect they are not full, just plug them in for a little while and you'll be good to go very soon. Pale Blue is focused on creating a better future by leveraging technology, innovation, and inspired product creation to greatly improve our utilization of energy and resources and greatly reduce the amount of waste we all produce. Pale Blue rechargeable batteries have better voltage stability, current output, and stability than alkaline and old school NiMh rechargeable batteries. Our batteries charge in one fifth the time of a similar NiMh rechargeable! In America alone, 10 million batteries are thrown away every day. One pack of Pale Blue USB rechargable lithium batteries can replace up to 4,000 alkalines. Making the switch can save you money and keep toxic disposable batteries out of landfills. #DitchDisposables