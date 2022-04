Skin Proud

Recharge Serum, Overnight 0.5% Retinol Serum

$13.74

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Recharge and renew with this 0.5% retinol serum. Working through the night, this lightweight serum blends hyaluronic acid, rose hip oil and retinol to help even skin tone and promote cell renewal, whilst gently removing dead skin cells for skin that wakes up glowing.