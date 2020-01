Rodan + Fields

Recharge Detox Mask

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rodan + Fields

The RECHARGE Detox Mask is fortified with Charcoal to help draw out impurities and environmental pollutants that accumulate throughout the week. Mango Seed Butter, Coconut Oil + Avocado Oil provide intensive moisture replenishment and nourishing fatty acids for softer, more supple-feeling skin, while Volcanic Sand exfoliates to reveal a radiant complexion.