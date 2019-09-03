Wet n Wild

Rebel Rose Perfect Pout Lip Scrub

$3.99

At Wet n Wild

A wickedly brilliant addition to your skincare routine; the Limited Edition Rebel Rose Perfect Pout Lip Scrub helps you discover the softer side of your rebellious pout. Extra-fine sugar works to exfoliate your lips by removing dead skin and the infusion of Murumuru Seed Butter provides moisture and nourishing properties to reveal kiss-ably smooth lips Tucuma Seed Butter acts as an emollient, lubricant and moisturizing agent. Vitamin E improves the lip texture and moisture content.