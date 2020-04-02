Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Wilfred
Rebel Pant
$148.00
$118.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Aritzia
These are high-waisted pants with flattering seams and a tapered leg. They're made with soft, vegan leather that looks and feels like the real thing.
Need a few alternatives?
Wilfred
Vegan Leather, High-rise Pant
$148.00
$118.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop - Black
$68.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
find.
Khaki Jumpsuit
C$212.74
from
Amazon
BUY
find.
Khaki Jumpsuit
£54.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Wilfred
Wilfred
Relaxed Button-up Shirt
$138.00
$110.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Square-neck, Sleeveless Tank
$88.00
$70.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
High-rise, Maxi Skirt
$150.00
$120.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Wilfred
Ruched Mesh Dress
$158.00
$126.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Pants
Wilfred
Vegan Leather, High-rise Pant
$148.00
$118.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Madewell
Slim Emmett Wide-leg Pants
$95.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Ninety Percent
Organic Cotton Dip-dye Sweatpants
£120.00
from
Ninety Percent
BUY
Zara
Flowy Wide Leg Pants
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted