Rebel Bodies: A Guide To The Gender Health Gap Revolution

'Remarkable, impressive and important' Maisie Hill, author of Period Power 'Validates for women that their experiences are not all in their heads' Dr Sarah E. Hill, author of How the Pill Changes Everything 'Full of insight and practical advice to help women to challenge assumptions and advocate for ourselves and others' Rebecca Schiller, author and journalist An inclusive and empowering manifesto for change in women's healthcare - exploring the systemic and deep rooted sexism within medicine, and offering actionable ways for women to advocate for ourselves and others and get the diagnosis and treatment we need. Have you ever been to a doctor and felt like you were being fobbed off or ignored? Did they belittle or overlook your concerns about your health? Ever been told you're just 'hormonal'? You're not alone. Women make up 51 per cent of the population and are the biggest users of healthcare services - for themselves and as mothers and carers. But all the research shows there are massive gender differences in men and women's healthcare. Our pain and suffering has been disbelieved; we are misdiagnosed, given tranquilisers when we need painkillers, antidepressants when we need HRT, and not trusted to make informed choices about our own bodies. As women speak out about their experiences of gaslighting and misdiagnosis, health journalist Sarah Graham investigates what it will take to bridge the gender health gap. Meet the patients, doctors and campaigners who are standing up and fighting back, and find practical tips on advocating for your own health. Be inspired by stories that will incite and offer hope. You're not alone, you're not going mad, and we believe you. Read more