Rebdolls

Rebdolls “fling” Ruffled Over The Shoulder One Piece

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Rebdolls

This one piece swimsuit is far from basic, turn some serious heads in this trendy swim piece. Featuring a sexy over the shoulder design with a flirty ruffled hem, this one piece is a must-have! Style with the a mesh coverup or kimono, your statement sunnies, and some strappy sandals to finish the look. Babe, you're gonna be the life of the party at any poolside in this! Availability: Missy & Plus Size Neck: Boatneck Details: Ruffled Hem, Over The Shoulder, One Piece Swimsuit Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Stretch Occasion: Summer, Poolside, Beach Party Fabric Weight: Medium Designed In New York City, Made In China About Maria Gimena: Chest: 38DD Waist: 35 Hips: 50 Height: 5’8 Wearing Size Large