Draper James

Reba Flutter Wrap Dress In Gingham Seersucker

$150.00 $115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Draper James

70% Polyester, 30% Rayon | 100% Polyester Length: 46"| Extended: 48.5" Blouson sleeves Ruffle at hem Side tie wrap Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Cool iron. Do not bleach. Imported DRW0848