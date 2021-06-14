Real Techniques

Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set

$22.99 $15.23

REAL TECHNIQUES EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS 2.0 with Miracle Complexion Sponge set has you covered. Four brushes do it all: blush, bronzer, highlighter, concealer and shadows. Miracle Complexion Sponge gives you an airbrushed look and flawless application NUMBER ONE MAKEUP SPONGE for smooth foundation application: Designed revolutionary latex-free foam technology to evenly blend liquid foundation for a smooth, enhanced finish. Use damp for a dewy glow or dry for a full coverage Get ready for an airbrushed look and flawless application! FLAT EDGE: contour around the eyes and nose; ROUND SIDES: blend large areas of the face with a dabbing motion; PRECISION TIP: cover blemishes and imperfections KEEP IT CLEAN: 1) DAB ON a dot of your favorite makeup sponge cleanser. 2) ADD WATER and gently squeeze to lather. 3) RINSE the sponge with water. 4) AIR DRY thoroughly in a well-ventilated area KEEP IT PRISTINE: 1) STORE in a safe spot away from sharp edges. 2) ENSURE TO STORE in a cool, dry place. 3) PROTECT your sponge on-the-go. 4) ENSURE TO REPLACE every 30 uses Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Set is a one-and-done set for pro-styled looks. The set comes with the brand’s fan favorites: 400 Blush Brush, 300 Deluxe Creasing Brush, 402 Setting Brush, 200 Expert Face Brush and the Miracle Complexion Sponge®. It is best used with foundation, concealer, blush, highlighting, and shadow to master face, cheek, and eye makeup. For best results, clean them weekly with our brush cleansing gel. For more online video tutorials, plus tips and tricks on how to use our Real Techniques brushes, visit our YouTube channel.