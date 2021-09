Real Techniques

Real Techniques Flawless Base Set

C$28.99

Buy Now Review It

At well.ca

Create a perfect canvas with the Real Techniques Flawless Base Set. Set Includes: Contour brush: for delicate application of highlighter or contour product above or below cheekbones Detailer brush: precision cut to effortlessly conceal problem areas. Tip: use with lipstick for long-lasting shape and definition Buffing brush: ideal for full coverage application of loose or compact powder foundation Square foundation brush: densely packed + unique cut to build custom coverage with liquid foundation Brush cup: keeps brushes organized on your counter Features: Ultra plush bristles Synthetic bristles Easy clean Long lasting Flawless results