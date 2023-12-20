Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Real Silk Life
Real Silk Life 19 Momme Roomy Cut Women’s Silk Robe
$259.00
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Real Silk Life
Need a few alternatives?
Intimissimi
Intimissimi Silk Kimono
BUY
$179.00
Intimissimi
Adore Me
Adore Me Roxey Plus
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Adore Me
Subset
Organic Cotton Essential Robe
BUY
$95.00
$168.00
Subset
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
BUY
$79.20
$99.00
Brooklinen
More from Sleepwear
Real Silk Life
Real Silk Life 19 Momme Silk Robe
BUY
$169.00
$259.00
Real Silk Life
Intimissimi
Intimissimi Silk Kimono
BUY
$179.00
Intimissimi
Adore Me
Adore Me Roxey Plus
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Adore Me
Cozy Earth
Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
BUY
$140.00
$175.00
Cozy Earth
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted