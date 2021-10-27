NEOM Organics

Real Luxury Pod Starter Pack

£115.00 £95.00

Buy Now Review It

At NEOM Organics

Scent your home, boost your wellbeing. FREE DE-STRESS ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND FOR YOU! The Wellbeing Pod works at the touch of a button helping you achieve the ultimate calm through our 100% natural Real Luxury Essential Oil Blend. Designed to deliver the perfect amount of scent in minutes to create a haven of calm at home. Our NEOM Real Luxury fragrance is a complex essential oil blend of 24 of the purest essential oils including lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood ﻿to help you relax and unwind. Features a low energy LED light, a timer and humidifies the air around you. Crafted with a gravure ceramic cover and rose gold touches. Contains 1 x Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser & 1 x Scent to De-Stress Real Luxury Essential Oil Blend 10ml (0.33fl oz) (please note, the Essential Oil Blend is packaged individually) We only recommend using NEOM Essential Oil Blends in the Wellbeing Pod as these contain 100% natural ingredients, are safe to use with the Pod and are within your warranty.