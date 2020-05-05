Headline

Real Life Money: An Honest Guide To Taking Control Of Your Finances – Clare Seal @myfrugalyear

Real Life Money is a holistic approach to personal finance that addresses the deeper causes of debt and financial difficulties. Part memoir, part guide, Real Life Money takes the reader on a journey that can be adapted to their own pace and circumstances. It will cover everything from how to negotiate repayment terms with creditors and setting realistic budgets without punishing yourself, to dealing with money anxiety. The goal is not to get rich overnight, or to pay off debt at the expense of all of life's pleasures, but rather to gain an understanding of why we feel the way we do about money, and how we can use that to change our mindset and our finances for good.