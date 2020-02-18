Neogen

Real Ferment Micro Serum

$38.00 $34.20

At Soko Glam

Exclusive to Soko Glam! A follow-up to the intensely hydrating Neogen Dermalogy Micro Essence, the micro serum delivers a concentrated boost of nutrients and antioxidants to skin. With a formula that includes 61% fermented ingredients, this gel-like serum instantly absorbs into skin and infuses it with elasticity-improving bifida ferment lysate and saccharomyces ferment filtrate. The addition of betula alba juice provides antioxidant benefits while rice ferment filtrate brightens complexion and balances oil production. Achieve brighter, smoother, and stronger "honey skin" with this hard-working serum. To maximize results and benefits use . . . Show More