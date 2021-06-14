Bliss

Rose Gold Rescue Moisturizer

$19.00 $9.50

OIL-FREE MOISTURIZER formulated with soothing rose water and nourishing colloidal gold; gentle on sensitive skin. NOURISHES & HYDRATES for a plump, glowing, healthy complexion that feels balanced and comforted. COMFORTS, CUSHIONS & CALMS to help prevent redness and irritation. FAST-ABSORBING, LIGHTWEIGHT and layers well under makeup for a flawless, smooth finish. LEAVES SKIN FEELING BALANCED and looking supple and dewy — never greasy.