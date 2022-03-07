United States
Treslúce Beauty
Ready To Bounce Cream Blush
$16.00
At Ulta
Prep for that Zoom meeting or do it up for girls' night with Treslúce Beauty's Ready to Bounce Cream Blush! This bouncy and creamy blush produces a velvety powdery finish that melts right into the skin. Apply with fingers or use your favorite blush brush. Benefits Ultra-blendable, buildable, multifunctional Clean Beauty Formulated Unique jelly textured formula A 2-in-1 blush and stain that can be used on cheeks and lips