REN Clean Skincare
Ready Steady Glow Daily Aha Tonic
$38.00
At LookFantastic
Improve skin tone and texture with REN Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic; a skin-resurfacing formula that gently exfoliates and brightens your complexion. Synergising Lactic Acid and Willow Bark Extract (a natural BHA), the radiance-reviving toner sweeps effortlessly over skin to eliminate dull surface cells and minimise the appearance of visible pores. Gentle enough for daily use, you can expect a smooth, fresh and clarified complexion without irritation. Vegan.