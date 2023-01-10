Madewell

Readfield Pullover Sweater

$79.50 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A perfectly soft, perfectly-fitted sweater that can take you from AM to PM—our design team made the dream a reality. Crafted of soft wool blend, this supercropped sweater has a crew neck and ribbed detailing. You'll want one in every color. Slim fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 18 1/2" (based on size M). 50% acrylic/27% wool/21% polyamide/2% elastane. Do Well: this style uses RWS-certified wool from farms that take a progressive approach to managing g their land and caring for their sheep. Dry clean. Import. NI058