Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Patagonia
Re-tool Fleece Neck Gaiter
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patagonia
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts For Your Workout Buddy
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tsumori Chisato
Check Printed Stole
$310.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Scarf
$65.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Mattie Plaid Scarf
$78.00
$29.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
The North Circular
Monochrome Alpaca Eternity Snood
$330.00
from
Avenue 32
BUY
More from Patagonia
DETAILS
Patagonia
Low-rise Bikini Bottoms
£55.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
High Neckline Bikini Top
£65.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Patagonia Women's Storm Racer Jacket
$249.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Lightweight Synchilla Snap-t Fleece Pullover
$119.00
from
Patagonia
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Geometric Silk Tie
$190.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Ohkii Studio
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Kit Agar
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Plant Planet
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Fitness
Workout Clothes
11 Sun-Protective Workout Clothes That Don’t Look Dorky
There are lots of factors to consider when you're shopping for new workout clothes: Will you sweat through the fabric? Is it going to make your legs
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In New York City
When the weather finally gets nice in New York City, it's like New Yorkers get released from a cage. After being sequestered to our apartments all winter,
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room
Staying in a fancy hotel room often means you have access to luxuries that you don't always have at home, such as a TV with cable or a bath big enough to
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted